SC National Guard 246th Army Band announces summer concert tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) 246th Army Band is going on tour, performing eight concerts across the state.

The patriotic concerts will run from June 25 to July 3 at the following venues:

  • June 25, 7-8 p.m., Independence Day Celebration, Veterans Memorial Park, State Rd S-6-398, Barnwell, SC
  • June 26, 5-6 p.m., pre-game; 6:35 p.m. National Anthem, Early Independence Day Celebration, Fireflies baseball game, Segra Park, 1640 Freed St., Columbia, SC
  • June 27, 3 and 6:30 p.m., Carolina Celebration of Liberty, First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton St., Columbia, SC
  • June 30, 6:30-9 p.m., Greenville Heritage Sound Check, Peace Center Amphitheater, 300 S Main St., Greenville, SC
  • July 1, 5-6 p.m., pre-game; 7:05 p.m. National Anthem, Greenville Drive baseball game, Fluor Field, 945 S Main St., Greenville, SC
  • July 2, 7-9 p.m., fireworks to follow, Independence Day Celebration, Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St. Lexington, SC
  • July 3, 5-6 p.m., Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration, 183 Main Street, Fort Mill, SC

The band will be providing updates on their Facebook page.

