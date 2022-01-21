SC National Guard activated for second weekend of winter weather

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Company A, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, stage personnel and equipment near Newberry, South Carolina in preparation to respond to requests for support from state agencies, Jan. 21, 2022, in response to the winter storm conditions expected to impact the area. The Soldiers were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to meet the needs of the citizens. (Courtesy photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) has been activated for the second straight weekend to assist with winter weather response across the state.

General Van McCarty, adjutant general for SC, said that SCNG has “been coordinating with state agencies and preparing… personnel and equipment following the winter storm response last weekend.”

SCNG has been working in coordination with state agencies “to determine the needs of the state for this current response.”

Via SCNG

50 personnel are ready to serve on vehicle recovery teams, which “keep major roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to meet the needs of the citizens impacted by the weather conditions.”

January 16 through 17, SCNG teams conducted 40 vehicle recovery missions as winter weather blocked roadways and stranded motorists.

General McCarty said that should additional resources be needed, SCNG is “well prepared for this mission.”