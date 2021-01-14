SC National Guard dispels rumors related to state or national lockdown and quarantine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard on Thursday squashed online rumors that they were assisting in a state or nationwide lockdown.

Image: SC National Guard

There have been numerous rumors circulating on social media and by word-of-mouth regarding the National Guard participating in a lockdown or Marshal Law, many coming after the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The South Carolina National Guard said these rumors are simply not true.

“Rumors like this can create confusion and anxiety in the organization and our communities. It is important to only listen to official sources of information when it comes to the National Guard, the South Carolina National Guard, and state response efforts,” the agency said.

If you see something unfounded online, the South Carolina National Guard asks that you do not continue spreading that information. “Verify it with one of the official sources pertaining to the National Guard Bureau, SC National Guard, and the state of South Carolina,” they said.