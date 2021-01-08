SC National Guard helping administer COVID-19 vaccinations to non-military personnel

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time the South Carolina National Guard administered the COVID-19 vaccine to non-military personnel.

The COVID-19 vaccination program is one of several missions the South Carolina National Guard has been involved with since being mobilize by Governor Henry McMaster in March 2020.

Thursday, 76 citizens were vaccinated at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. The National Guard and state agencies are working side-by-side to support the state’s pandemic relief efforts.

93% of the hospital’s physicians have either received the vaccine or are in line to get it.

Tidelands is also working to administer the vaccine to outside healthcare employers. In addition, the hospital is looking for help with its vaccine rollout.

“There are huddles of teams that work twice a day on two different shifts, every single day, seven days a week who look at discharges, the number of admissions, the number of people in the ER that need a hospital bed, the ICU etc.,” said Gayle Resetar, Chief Operating Officer of Tidelands Health.

Once the state moves to Phase 1B, about 15,000 patients within the Tidelands system will be eligible for the vaccine.

The South Carolina National Guard is prepared to provide extra support to counties, state, and local agencies to support the COVID-19 response.