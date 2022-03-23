COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) on Wednesday announced the selection of a new director of joint staff.

U.S. Army Col. Robin Stilwell will assume the position, which oversees and directs all SCNG joint staff programs in support of domestic response and contingency operations, according to a press release.

Areas of oversight include the rapid reaction force, counter-drug operations, civil support teams, expeditionary medical support, and explosive ordinance disposal.

Col. Stilwell will also be promoted to brigadier general.

Since joining SCNG in 1991, Col. Stilwell has held multiple positions of leadership, including as U.S. Central Command’s deputy chief of staff-forward at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

SCNG’s adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, said that “Col. Stilwell is a true professional who has proven his ability to handle challenging assignments. Maj. Gen. McCarty went on to say that he looks “forward to seeing the value that [Col. Stiwell] will add as the director of the joint staff.”