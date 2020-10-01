SC native Chadwick Boseman’s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, coming to Netflix this December

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CHSARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix announced in a tweet Wednesday that Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a film starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, is set to release December 18.

The Netflix original is a movie based on the original award-winning play by August Wilson. The movie was directed by George C. Wolfe.

The movie will be the last film to star Chadwick Boseman who passed away late August after battling colon cancer for years.