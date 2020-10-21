SC native Ronald McNair would have celebrated another year of life today

South Carolina News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina native Ronald McNair would have celebrated another birthday today, turning 70-years-old.

McNair was a SC native born in Lake City in 1950. He died January 1986 during the space shuttle challenger disaster.

When McNair was just 9-years-old, McNair refused to leave Lake City’s then segregated public library until they let him check out a book. After his mother and the police were called, he was then allowed to check out books. That library is now named after him.

