CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lexington County.

According to the Cayce Police Department, police responded to a call of domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m.

A suspect opened fire and killed Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr, according to officers.

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Barr previously was shot and injured by a suspect in 2017 when he was a trainee.

The general’s office said, Barr and another officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the car fled. Officers were in pursuit of the suspect by car then later on foot.

When officers spotted the suspect he began to open fire. Both officers returned fire but received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the general’s office said.

Barr and the other office received purple hearts that year, according to the general’s office.

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department said, Barr was the captain of their department in Aiken County. The fire department released the following statement: