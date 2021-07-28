SC officials looking for rabid puppy’s lost littermate

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are looking for people who may have come in contact with a rabid puppy or its missing littermate along the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that the agency recently identified a rabid puppy that was born in Edgefield County.

The dog and a littermate were taken to Augusta, Georgia and a gathering in Clearwater, South Carolina around mid-July.

Officials urge people who may have come in contact with the puppy to get medical attention.

The health agency has yet to find the littermate or identify its rabies status.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!