SC officials looking for rabid puppy’s lost littermate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are looking for people who may have come in contact with a rabid puppy or its missing littermate along the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that the agency recently identified a rabid puppy that was born in Edgefield County.

The dog and a littermate were taken to Augusta, Georgia and a gathering in Clearwater, South Carolina around mid-July.

Officials urge people who may have come in contact with the puppy to get medical attention.

The health agency has yet to find the littermate or identify its rabies status.