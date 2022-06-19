RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Jasper County schools have been placed under special monitoring by the South Carolina Education Department after a periodic review of special education plans found the district wasn’t following rules and regulations.

The department says focused monitoring is below a declaration of a state of emergency which allows the state agency to take over a local school district.

Jasper County has been asked to provide records from its special education programs over the past two years and the state agency will use that information to create a plan to help the district correct its problems.

State education officials also are investigating difficulties Jasper County has had getting children to and from school on buses.