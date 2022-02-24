COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials are warning against a North Carolina-based organization that is unlawfully operating in the state.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond issued a warning to South Carolina residents about Miracle House of Hope Ministries, an organization that claims to help homeless drug addicts.

On Feb. 23, the Secretary of State’s Office said they received several complaints that the organization was soliciting in Richland and Lexington counties. According to the office, the organization collects donations by approaching motorists at busy traffic intersections and by handing out fliers.

Because the charity fails to financial reports, it is not known where the cash donations go or how they are used.

“Despite being banned from soliciting in South Carolina, Miracle House of Hope Ministries continues to send solicitors into our state to exploit our generosity,” Secretary Hammond said. “I implore all South Carolinians to be wary of this organization and to donate instead to charities that comply with South Carolina laws requiring financial transparency.”

In March 2019, Miracle House of Hope Ministries was barred from soliciting contributions in South Carolina after failing to register as a charity and file annual financial reports. In November of that year, the organization was held in contempt of court for repeatedly violating the injunction and a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of its chief executive officer.

Currently, Miracle House of Hope Ministries owes $12,000 in civil fines to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary Hammond encourages residents to not give money to Miracle House of Hope solicitors and to contact local law enforcement if solicitors are in the area.

Residents can also file complaints at sos.sc.gov or by calling 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484).