SC one of top fireworks importers in country, according to study

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to a study conducted by Zippia.com, South Carolina is among the top five states in the country when in comes to fireworks imports per capita.

The study compared spending on fireworks imports, provided by the US Trade Census, to population numbers, provided by the US Census, for each state. Based on this data, the study concluded that SC imports nearly 19 million fireworks each year – enough for each resident to shoot off 3.8 fireworks a piece. This puts SC in the number five spot nationally for firework imports per capita.

The top 10 states are:

Missouri (7.9 per capita)

Nebraska (5.9 per capita)

Kansas (4.2 per capita)

Alabama (4.0 per capita)

South Carolina (3.8 per capita)

Wyoming (3.2 per capita)

Nevada (2.6 per capita)

North Dakota (2.5 per capita)

Indiana (2.5 per capita)

Ohio (2.3 per capita)

It unclear whether recent widespread cancellations of fireworks displays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the rankings.

