SC Palmetto Trail organizers want new 26-mile path

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The foundation that oversees South Carolina’s Palmetto Trail is looking for money to link one part of the trail in Richland County to another mostly in Sumter County.

The 26-mile new trail will be called the Cook’s Mountain Passage and connect a current trail near Fort Jackson in Columbia to the Wateree Passage in southeast Richland County.  

The Palmetto Conservation Foundation says the new trail would provide a critical link in the goal to complete 500 miles of walking trails across South Carolina.

The foundation has applied for a federal grant and if the money is awarded this spring, part of the trail could open as soon as the end of 2021.

