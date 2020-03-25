SC pharmaceutical company gets approval to make drugs that can treat COVID-19 symptoms

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/NBC News) – A South Carolina pharmaceutical company that makes drugs that can be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19 says their orders are up more than 50-percent.

Kelli Brown has been working at Nephron Pharmaceuticals for over a year now.

“We have life-saving drugs here,” said Brown. “We can’t stop.”

Brown helps ship out the millions of doses of medication used to treat respiratory illnesses.

Nephron says those products are in high demand because they can be used to fight symptoms of the coronavirus.

“If we stop, people might die. It’s important to me that I’m still coming here and doing this, because it’s helping other people,” Brown said.

Company officials say they produce more than half of the medicines used to treat lung problems in the country.

CEO Lou Kennedy says their orders are up more than 50-percent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Typically, every month we ship about 85 million doses – we’re pacing 150 million this month,” said Kennedy.

The company says since the beginning of the year, they’ve been working with the FDA to get approval to get six additional product lines up and operating to ramp up production to better supply hospitals, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

This would allow them to make an additional 50 million doses.

“We’re doing whatever we can to work as a team,” said Kennedy. “At our company, we’re all essential personnel and we have to be here. We’re doing everything we can to make sure America breathes.”

Last week, the FDA gave Nephron approval to begin producing and bottling their own hand sanitizer.