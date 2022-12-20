CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports announced Tuesday awards of $252,500 to 90 nonprofits and community organizations across the state.

The awarded grant funds are from SC Ports’ fiscal year 2023 Community Giving Program where the authority commits a share of its revenues every year to support charitable organizations, according to SCPA.

“We are so proud that this year marks the most SC Ports has ever given through our Community Giving Program,” said Kelsi Brewer, SC Ports’ Director of Corporate Communications and Community Giving.

Grant recipients include the Eastside Community Development Corporation, Increasing H.O.P.E., The Green Heart Project, Audubon South Carolina, Beyond Our Walls, Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, and many other organizations.

“We are so proud that this year marks the most SC Ports has ever given through our Community Giving Program,” said Kelsi Brewer, SC Ports’ Director of Corporate Communications and Community Giving.

The grant recipients serve in focus areas including maritime commerce, economic development, and environmental awareness that have measurable, sustained impacts on the state.