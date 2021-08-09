SC priest on leave after lawsuit over sexual relationship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Catholic priest in South Carolina has been placed on leave after he was sued by a woman who said the pastor manipulated her into a sexual relationship.

The Greenville News reports that Father Wilbroad Mwape was removed at least temporarily as the pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

The lawsuit says Mwpae’s relationship with the woman started when he was pastor at Holy Trinity Church in Orangeburg before the year 2020.

The lawsuit says Mwpae used the woman’s confessions about trouble in her marriage to prey on her vulnerabilities.