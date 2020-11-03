SC prison guard fired, accused of smuggling in drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A guard at a South Carolina prison has been fired following her arrest on drug trafficking charges.

The state Department of Corrections, in a news release, said 33-year-old Ashley Nickole Williams, of Greenwood, was fired after her Saturday arrest.

The State reports Williams worked as a correctional officer at McCormick Correctional Institution, a high-security prison located about 80 miles west of Columbia.

On Friday, she was searched as she entered the facility and investigators found four packages filled with substances that tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and cocaine.

According to arrest warrants, the drugs were hidden in food containers.