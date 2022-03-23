COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), they have notified the state Attorney General they can carry out a firing-squad execution now.

Last May, state executions law was changed to make the electric chair the primary method of execution in South Carolina. Lawmakers also opted to give inmates sentenced to death the option of choosing death by lethal injection or firing squad.

State prison officials said it is difficult for South Carolina to obtain lethal injection drugs due to a lack of a shield law.

After the change in law, SCDC renovated their ‘Capital Punishment Facility’ at the Broad River Road Correctional Institution in Richland County. The agency also has protocols in place for execution by firing squad.

Senator Greg Hembree (R-Horry) was the bill’s main sponsor. He said executions are grim and nothing to celebrate, but says this will give state prison officials a way to complete orders under state law.

He said, “As a lawyer and a citizen those rulings need to be followed. For the victims’ families those need to take place. I’m pleased we can start completing that difficult piece of state business.”

It’s unclear how soon the state Supreme Court will issue new execution orders. There are lawsuits filed by attorneys of two death row inmates who were scheduled for execution last year. Those executions were halted by the state Supreme Court due to the firing-squad option not being available.

John Blume is the Samuel F. Leibowitz Professor of Trial Techniques at Cornell Law School. He also founded Justice 360 – an organization that represents death row inmates in South Carolina.

He said some of the legal challenges question whether or not inmates sentenced to death before 2021 should be forced to choose between the electric chair or firing squad.

Blume said, “You shouldn’t change the rules of the game after the fact. When these people were sentenced to death they had an absolute right to die by lethal injection.”

According to officials, the renovations cost the state of South Carolina about $53,000.

Right now, there are 35 men on death row in South Carolina state prisons.