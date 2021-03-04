SC ranked among states with largest gender pay gap

Via Business.org

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is ranked among the states with the largest gender paygap, according to a study by business.org

The study ranks South Carolina 40 out of 51 states and the District of Columbia, with women earning 23% less than men on average.

According to the study, the average woman’s salary is $37,584, compared to the average man’s salary, which is $48,541.

Vermont has the smallest pay gap, with women earning an average of 9% less than men.

Wyoming has the largest pay gap, with women earning an average of 35% less than men.

