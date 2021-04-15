SC ranked best paying state for veterinarians

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A veterinarian gives deworming drops to a cat that was removed from El Bronx, a neighborhood that was plagued by drug addicts and prostitution, in downtown Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, June 2, 2016. Days after the police raided the streets of Colombia’s largest open-air drug market, authorities returned to rescue the abandoned dogs and cats. The goal is to get the animals adopted. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by business.org ranks South Carolina the best paying state in the country for veterinarians.

According to the report, veterinarians in South Carolina make an average of $112,580 per year. While veterinarians in other states may make more overall, South Carolina’s average pay for veterinarians ranks markedly higher than the state’s average salary — 154% higher to be exact.

Likewise, the average salary for a veterinarian in South Carolina is higher than the national average of $104,820.

The overall average salary for veterinarians is highest in Texas, at $125,280, which is nearly 150% higher than the average salary for other occupations.

The overall average salary for veterinarians is lowest in Oklahoma, at $74,540, which is still 63.4% higher than the average salary for other occupations.

Click here for the full study.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!