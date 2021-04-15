SC ranked best paying state for veterinarians

A veterinarian gives deworming drops to a cat that was removed from El Bronx, a neighborhood that was plagued by drug addicts and prostitution, in downtown Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, June 2, 2016. Days after the police raided the streets of Colombia’s largest open-air drug market, authorities returned to rescue the abandoned dogs and cats. The goal is to get the animals adopted. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by business.org ranks South Carolina the best paying state in the country for veterinarians.

According to the report, veterinarians in South Carolina make an average of $112,580 per year. While veterinarians in other states may make more overall, South Carolina’s average pay for veterinarians ranks markedly higher than the state’s average salary — 154% higher to be exact.

Likewise, the average salary for a veterinarian in South Carolina is higher than the national average of $104,820.

The overall average salary for veterinarians is highest in Texas, at $125,280, which is nearly 150% higher than the average salary for other occupations.

The overall average salary for veterinarians is lowest in Oklahoma, at $74,540, which is still 63.4% higher than the average salary for other occupations.

