CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is ranked among the least energy-efficient states in the country, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The WalletHub report compared 48 states and ranked them on metrics including home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency. Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the report due to data limitations.

The rankings were released in order to anticipate the scope of doing more with less energy, WalletHub.

Across the U.S., South Carolina is ranked at the bottom: no. 48.

Specifically, South Carolina ranked no. 48 in home energy efficiency, no. 33 in vehicle-fuel efficiency, and no. 35 in transportation efficiency.

Massachusetts was ranked as the most energy-efficient state.

The full study and more details can be found here.