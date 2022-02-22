SC ranks 4th most dangerous state for young drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina is among the most dangerous states for young drivers, a new study finds.

According to Dolman Law, there were 552 fatal crashes involving drivers aged 15-20 between 2015 and 2019.

South Carolina had a total population belonging to this age group of 383,187 so the fatal crash rate averages out to 144.05 crashes per 100,000 young people.

That is the fourth-highest rate in the country behind Mississippi, Alabama, and Montana.

South Carolina’s average rate is 74% higher than the national average rate of 82.58 fatal crashes per 100,000 young people.

The US had 20,728 crashes involving a young driver between 2015-19, averaging 4,145 every year.