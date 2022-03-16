COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study found that drivers in South Carolina are the among those with the highest likelihood of getting into a fatal car wreck on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to insurance app Jerry, which conducted the study, South Carolina has the second-highest St. Patrick’s Day car wreck fatality rate per 100,000 people at 0.86.

South Carolina was beat only by Wyoming, which has a fatality rate of 1.04 per 100,000 people.

The report states that drunk driving is responsible for 32% of fatal St. Patrick’s Day crashes.

Jerry estimates the high rankings of Wyoming and South Carolina may be due to large rural populations in both states, which limit access to rideshare apps and public transportation.

Nationwide, there are 89 fatal crashes on average every St. Patrick’s Day, with the most dangerous driving times being between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. March 17 and 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. March 18.