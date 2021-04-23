SC receives $84.3 million in tobacco settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday announced that South Carolina has received $84.3 million as part of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) Payment.

The MSA was established in 1998 after 46 states, D.C., and five U.S. territories sued four major cigarette manufacturers. The MSA was the result of the settlement and “is the largest financial recovery in legal history.”

It “imposes major restrictions on the industry’s advertising and marketing, and it provides states with annual payments in perpetuity to help reimburse the states for healthcare costs and harm caused by tobacco use.”

A total of $1,748,565,581.88 has been paid to South Carolina since the establishment of the MSA.

The majority of South Carolina’s allotment is given to the Department of Health and Human Services to fund the Medicaid program.