SC receives donation of 92,000 surgical masks from Taiwan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 92,000 surgical masks are on the way to support frontline medical workers in SC, thanks to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO).

Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, is an island country southeast of mainland China. Taiwan has donated over 8.4 million medical masks to the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. President Tsai Ing-wen told Time Magazine that “COVID-19 is a humanitarian disaster that requires the joint efforts of all countries.”

SC Secretary of State, Mark Hammond, said “The Republic of China (Taiwan) and the State of South Carolina have enjoyed a fruitful sister-state relationship since 1981….now our physicians and sick will benefit as well. I look forward to more opportunities where our states can share ideas and experiences.”

Kim Stenson, Director of the SC Emergency Management Division, said that the donation came “at precisely the right time to best help our families and communities across South Carolina.” He and Representative Joe Wilson said that they are respectively humbled and grateful by the generous donation.