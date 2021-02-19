SC receives nearly $40M for private school emergency education funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster on Friday announced a $39,981,327 grant from the US Department of Education.

The money will be used for the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) Program.

Eligible non-public schools can apply to receive assistance in areas such as:

Supplies to sanitize, disinfect, and clean school facilities

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Improving ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems

Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of PPE, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases

Expanding capacity to administer coronavirus testing to effectively monitor and suppress the virus

Educational technology

Redeveloping instructional plans for remote or hybrid learning or to address learning loss

The funds must be allocated to schools within the next six months.