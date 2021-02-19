SC receives nearly $40M for private school emergency education funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster on Friday announced a $39,981,327 grant from the US Department of Education.
The money will be used for the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) Program.
Eligible non-public schools can apply to receive assistance in areas such as:
- Supplies to sanitize, disinfect, and clean school facilities
- Personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Improving ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems
- Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of PPE, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases
- Expanding capacity to administer coronavirus testing to effectively monitor and suppress the virus
- Educational technology
- Redeveloping instructional plans for remote or hybrid learning or to address learning loss
The funds must be allocated to schools within the next six months.