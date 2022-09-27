WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a funding program that will allocate over $5 billion to states to install electric vehicle chargers across highways throughout the country.

South Carolina is due to receive upwards of $25 million from the newly announced National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The state will receive the funding in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.

The NEVI program is critical in combating the ongoing climate crisis and further generates the electric vehicle manufacturing boom, USDOT said.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

NEVI Formula funds can be used for projects including upgrading existing and constructing new EV charging stations, charge station signage, operation and maintenance, and data sharing.

Officials said the installation of the EV chargers accompanies the country’s electric vehicle boom, which sees to reduce emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Next, USDOT will look to install community-based EV chargers.

