WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that over $20 billion will be invested in transit, yielding more jobs and increasing U.S. manufacturing.

In part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, South Carolina is set to receive $71,283,892 in transit funding, with communities seeing more funds allocated to urban areas.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

The funding is expected to allow transportation agencies to purchase new buses and railcars, address repair backlogs, modernize fleets, and adapt to newer technologies in addressing the climate crisis.

“Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train, or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities, said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”

In addition, material manufacturing including steel and iron will increase due to the expected demand in supplies for public transportation projects.