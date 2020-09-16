SC Red Cross volunteers assisting fire victims on the west coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers from South Carolina are helping as fires continue to burn in California, Oregon and Washington.

Red Cross volunteer Barbara Lemieux, who retired to Myrtle Beach three years ago, is now providing necessities like food, clothes, and blankets for fire victims currently in shelters in Oregon.

Lemieux said her main goal is making sure people stay connected with their families and getting them the supplies and help that they need.

“They’re just flat out not letting people back in. Not because the fire is a threat but mostly because of the air quality; some people are just waiting on the air quality to lift and the fire to move on to for it to be a little bit better for them to go back home,” she said during a virtual interview.

This is Lemieux’s first time being deployed for volunteer work.

The Red Cross said volunteers are deployed for two weeks at a time.