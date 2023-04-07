COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Red Cross volunteers from across South Carolina are assisting with relief efforts in more than a dozen U.S. in the wake of several natural disasters.

The SC Red Cross has deployed 25 disaster-trained volunteers and three emergency response vehicles to 14 states in the South, Midwest, and West Coast.

“Most volunteers deploy for about two weeks and they’re staying in the same accommodations as our clients,” regional spokesperson Mandy McMahon said. “They’re really giving up a big chunk of their time to go and support other people so our volunteers have a really big part and we’re so grateful for them.”

Tornadoes ripped through parts of the Deep South and Midwest in recent weeks, leaving trails of devastation in their wakes. Preliminary estimates suggest more than 2,100 homes were either completely destroyed or sustained major damage during the outbreaks.

Deborah Smith, a volunteer from Spartanburg who deployed to Mississippi, said her own experience with Hurricane Hugo and a devasting fire in her childhood home inspired her to lend a helping hand.

“Starting over is really hard. I know what it’s like to go through something devasting, so I wanted to help,” she said. “I’ll be supervising a shelter, making sure everybody’s comfortable.”

Volunteers are also assisting in California where continuous flooding and record-setting snowfall have left tens of thousands of people displaced and in need of basic supplies like food and shelter.

“Our shelters are still full,” Clyde Roberts, a long-time volunteer from Columbia currently in California, said. “A lot of people, they’ve had to take out their carpet, appliances, all that stuff, so recovery is going to take some time for these people.”

Officials said the organization will deploy additional South Carolina disaster workers as requested.

If you would like to help with the American Red Cross’ nationwide relief efforts, visit redcross.org/volunteer to become a volunteer or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate.