SC Red Cross volunteers being deployed to help with severe flooding in western North Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Disaster workers from the American Red Cross are being deployed to support areas of North Carolina being impacted by flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fred, which made landfall near the Florida panhandle last week, dumped heavy rain over western North Carolina.

“Some parts of the state received more than 10 inches, raising the Pigeon River to more than 9 feet above flood stage,” said Red Cross officials.

They say several homes and roads have been washed away because of the flooding.

Two volunteers are being deployed virtually and four are being deployed in person to support the distribution of emergency supplies; however, the number of volunteers heading to assist in North Carolina could change in the coming days.

The Red Cross is assisting impacted individuals by providing overnight shelter stays, meals and snacks, and clean-up kits.