SC Red Cross volunteers deploying to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Red Cross of South Carolina on Friday announced that volunteers are deploying to the Gulf Coast in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

Ida, which is on track to reach the Gulf Coast on Saturday, is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane.

As of Friday, 10 SC volunteers “are deploying to support sheltering efforts” by pre-positioning shelter and relief supplies.

The Red Cross is working with local officials to open hurricane evacuation shelters, and will remain to assist after the storm if necessary.

