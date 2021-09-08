SC Red Cross volunteers supporting Ida disaster relief

Guthrie Matherne, left, and Blakland Matherne, right, looks at what remains of their hurricane destroyed business in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Lockport, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Red Cross volunteers are continuing to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts across the country, from the Gulf Coast to the northeast.

25 volunteers from South Carolina are among the thousand of volunteers delivering much-needed supplies to areas devastated by the storm and serving in shelters for those who are still displaced.

Additional volunteers are ready to deploy as needed.

According to the Red Cross, around 1,600 people are in shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

