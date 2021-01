COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Todd Rutherford says his office was vandalized on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Democratic lawmaker says it happened after his office received a threat in the mail with no return address last week.





Photos posted on Rep. Rutherford’s Facebook page show at least two windows were broken or shattered.

“Anyone who thinks the fight for equality is over, is unfortunately mistaken,” he said in the post.