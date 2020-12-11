SC reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases on Friday: “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19 and save lives,” Dr. Bell says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health agency reported its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases on Friday, 3,137 cases, eclipsing a previous record by 700 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced 47 additional South Carolinians have their lost their lives because of this virus. So far, 4,673 virus-related deaths have been reported in the state.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

State health leaders are calling on all South Carolinians to act now and reduce the spread of COVID-19 – this includes wearing a face mask, social distancing from others by at least six feet, getting tested and staying home when sick and limiting contact with those outside your household.

More than three million COVID-19 tests have been performing statewide since the pandemic reached South Carolina in early 2020, and 228,261 cases have been reported.