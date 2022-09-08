CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican women in South Carolina politics are breaking ranks to oppose the latest abortion restrictions moving through the State Senate.

The latest bill being proposed, H. 5399, is the strictest yet as it removes exceptions for rape and incest. Many Republicans made it clear that they will not support a blanket ban on abortion, with sharp words coming from three Republican women during debate.

Senator Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) like many other women who spoke, rebuked her male colleagues for thinking they are better equipped to make decisions about women’s’ bodies than women themselves.

“The fact is, I do not want anyone in this room making life or death decisions for me, my daughter, my granddaughter.”

Shealy referenced a case in West Columbia during which a 10-year-old girl was raped by her 13-year-old brother and didn’t know she was pregnant until well after the abortion cutoff window because she lacked the sex education to understand what was happening. She was forced to have the baby.

“You want children raising children who will most likely suffer domestic violence and live in poverty,” she said. “But you don’t care because you have done your job and you will forget about them once they are born.”

“If you want to believe that God is wanting you to push a bill through with no exceptions, that kills mothers and ruins the lives of children, lets mothers bring home babies to bury them, then I think you’re miscommunicating with God, or maybe you’re just not communicating with him at all.” Sen. Shealy (R)

Senator Penry Gustafson (R-Kershaw) said that she decided to lend her voice to the matter, which she believes “needs every female voice we can muster.” She acknowledged that there are no easy answers in the situation, but that there will be real consequences for the bill — which she argued disregards the rights of the mother — should it pass without exceptions.

“Do we women have no autonomy over our own bodies?” she asked. “Are we simply baby machines?”

Gustafson focused on the fatal fetal anomaly exception, which she said removing would force women to give birth under traumatic and terminal circumstances, knowing that there is no chance for their baby to survive and that their own health could be seriously compromised by carrying the pregnancy to full term.

Senator Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) said that she was “sickened” by statements of her male colleagues and questioned how they could rationalize “legislating morality.”

“What I don’t understand is why you don’t understand that you cannot legislate morality. You cannot tell people who to sleep with. You cannot tell people who to marry. And you cannot tell women what to do with their own bodies, try as you might.”

In addition to the moral points, Senn hit on more logical points as well. Making access to abortions more difficult won’t keep women from getting them, she argued, it will just keep women from getting them safely. “I can tell you now, a woman who is hell-bent to have an abortion is going to have an abortion despite what this legislature says. It might be messy, but she is going to get it done.”

Senn reasoned that reducing restrictions may actually reduce the amount of abortions because women would not be under such pressure and tight time constraints. “No woman really wants to have an abortion,” she said. “A woman that has an abortion feels she has no choice.”

She said that a woman who just found out she is pregnant might be more inclined to have an abortion “lickity-split,” knowing that she only has until the six-week mark. However a woman that might have more time to think about her circumstances may come to the conclusion that carrying out the pregnancy is possible.

She also argued that by being too conservative on abortion could backfire for Republicans in the November elections. “This issue is huge,” she said. “51% of the population now are women. You don’t think that we’re gonna vote on this? You don’t think that women will vote single issue on something like this? Because they will.”

Senn said that the issue should be put on the ballot, but that the men would never do that because they are afraid of the outcome.

She concluded by asking for — at the very least — equal rights, exceptions for rape and incest, and for the issue to be decided by the voters.

The Senate is expected to have a final vote on whether to put the exceptions back into the bill on Thursday.