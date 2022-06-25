While South Carolina is not one of the 13 states with “trigger laws” banning abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal protections, lawmakers in the Republican-controlled state are ready to further restrict the procedure.
Shortly after the high court’s ruling came down Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster said he would immediately work with the state legislature to find “the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”
A federal appeals court in February blocked the law signed by McMaster last year that banned most abortions after six weeks.
The state attorney general’s office asked the appeals court to lift its injunction Friday.