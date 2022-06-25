While South Carolina is not one of the 13 states with “trigger laws” banning abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal protections, lawmakers in the Republican-controlled state are ready to further restrict the procedure.

Abortion-rights supporters wave signs at a rally outside the South Carolina Statehouse following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Abortion-rights supporters hold signs at a rally outside the South Carolina Statehouse following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. A new South Carolina law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks, has been on hold pending the court’s ruling. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

An abortions rights supporter protests outside the South Carolina Statehouse following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. A South Carolina law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks, had been on hold pending the court’s ruling. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Shortly after the high court’s ruling came down Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster said he would immediately work with the state legislature to find “the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

A federal appeals court in February blocked the law signed by McMaster last year that banned most abortions after six weeks.

The state attorney general’s office asked the appeals court to lift its injunction Friday.