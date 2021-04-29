SC residents among least concerned about COVID-19, study says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A study recently conducted by safewise.com indicates that South Carolinians are among the least concerned about COVID-19 in the country, ranking 41 out of 50 states.

According to the study, only 55% of residents in South Carolina worry about the pandemic on a daily basis.

Nationwide, only about 62% of residents worry about the pandemic daily.

Residents in Hawaii are most concerned about the pandemic most, with 80% of the population worrying daily.

The least concerned state is Wyoming, with only 44% of the population worrying about the pandemic daily.

The study noted that the level of concern was derived from a State of Safety survey conducted in September 2020. Accordingly, the level of concern expressed at that time does not necessarily correlate with more recent case rates.

