SC restaurant using blow-up dolls to pump in business and show social distancing

TAYLORS, S.C. (WYFF/NBC Newschannel) – Dolls are “pumping up” customers, employees and much needed business into a South Carolina restaurant.

Owners at the Open Hearth Restaurant in Greenville have placed dressed-up dolls at empty tables.

They say it’s a nice alternative to yellow caution tape and provides a guide to safely seat customers six feet apart.

So far, it’s gotten a lot of laughs… and a lot of attention.

“It’s a concept that is not frightening to people and it gives them something light to think about instead of virus and ex’s everywhere,” said owner Paula Starr Melehes.

So far, the 10 blow-up dolls cost about 140 bucks. But the owners say you have to spend money to make money.