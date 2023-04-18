LVIV, UKRAINE (WCBD) – Rotary club members from South Carolina teamed up with members from around the world to purchase an ambulance and medical supplies for Ukrainian troops fighting against Russian aggression.

Members of the eastern South Carolina district donated over $27,000 to fund the purchase, while members of a Rotary Club in New Jersey located an ambulance for sale in Germany.

Via District 7770 Rotary Club

Rotarians in Germany inspected the vehicle and procured the supplies, then leaders from the South Carolina and New Jersey clubs flew to Germany to pick the ambulance up.

They drove the ambulance across Germany and Poland to the Ukraine border, where they passed it off to Rotarians in Lviv.

The ambulance was then delivered to the frontlines.