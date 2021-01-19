SC Sate’s Marching 101 to perform during virtual inauguration celebration

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will be among the featured performances during a virtual celebration honoring the historic presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The celebration will be held Tuesday from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and will pay homage to the rich history of historically black colleges and universities.

The celebration will air on social media and select channels.

“This is a momentous opportunity for the Marching 101. We are thankful to participate in this historic event and exemplify the Marching 101’s precision-packed drills and high musical performances,” shared Patrick Moore, director of bands.

The inauguration themed “America United” honors the significance of Black American voters, Black culture and the nation’s diversity.

Harris, the first HBCU graduate and Black and South Asian woman to be elected vice president of the United States is scheduled to speak at the celebration.

SC State alumnus and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, who was influential in this historic election will deliver remarks.

“This is a great honor for the university and the Marching 101 Band” said James E. Clark, university president. “This opportunity will allow the world to see what we already know about our talented students and the caliber of leaders that SC State produces.”

The event will also feature performances by Delaware State University, Howard University, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-Star Marching Band, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.