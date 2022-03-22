RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Richland One School Board proposed a policy Tuesday evening to ban board members from talking to media outlets.

The policy passed its first reading 5-2 with board members Robert Lominack and Beatrice King voting against it.

Board member Robert Lominack said “this is a huge legal issue” referring to the First Amendment.

Chairwoman Cheryl Harris said that board members could speak for themselves, but could not speak to news outlets about matters affecting the full board.

“You can’t criticize me to them,” Harris said to Lominack of his comments to the media.

Chairwoman Harris said she ran the proposed policy by a number of lawyers.