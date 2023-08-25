COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A high school in South Carolina was forced to cancel its Friday night football matchup because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with Richland School District Two said the Spring Valley High School football team had a surge in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses, therefore the matchup with White Knoll High School was cancelled.

“For the safety of all involved, and due to a lack of available players, the decision was made to cancel last night’s junior varsity as well as tonight’s varsity game,” the district said.