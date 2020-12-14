SC schools to receive additional $84M in COVID-19 relief funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Education (SCDE) on Monday announced an additional $84,264,890 will be given to SC schools “to support reopening efforts.”

State Superintendent Molly Spearman explained that the “funds are to be used to maintain and support [schools’] efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face to face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”

SCDE has designated four specific areas in which the funds should be used:

Safety measures and personal protective equipment

Hiring of school nurses

Hiring of staff to provide one on one instruction and support services for struggling students

Technology equipment to support online learning

The funds, which are coming from federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, “will be allocated to districts per pupil beginning this week with an additional weighting applied to support students in poverty.”

Allocations to Lowcountry school districts are as follows: