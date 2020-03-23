SC schools will forego year end assessments

COLUMBIA S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Education has approved the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) request to suspend student assessments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As statewide school closures have forced thousands of students into distance learning, State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, hopes that the suspension “will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students.”

According to SCDE, the following assessments will not be administered during the Spring 2020 semester:

SC READY (English language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8)

SCPASS (science in grades 4 and 6)

End-of-Course Examination Program (English, Algebra, Biology, United States History and the Constitution) the requirement that these examinations count 20% has been waived

Prekindergarten assessments

Alternate assessments

For students who need to take college entrance, college credit, and workforce readiness exams, SCDE is administering the exams “to the extent possible” and exploring “innovative approaches, such as testing online.”