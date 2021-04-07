SC Senate approves proposal barring mandatory COVID vaccines

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a proposal to prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers.

The resolution advanced by senators unanimously Wednesday states that employers can’t punish or fire their workers for refusing to get the shots.

The measure also states that the health department would not be able to require people who don’t get vaccinated to quarantine or isolate themselves.

The proposal does make some exceptions for hospitals and other employers working with populations who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

Employers could still require quarantines for workers exposed to COVID-19 and provide incentives for employees to get the vaccine.