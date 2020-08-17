SC Senate called back to ‘protect the voter and the vote’

Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the state Senate during a special, one-day session of the South Carolina Legislature on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. This year’s session has been paused for several weeks amid the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Senate is coming back into session in two weeks to mull over possible election law updates necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said Monday that state senators would return Sept. 2 to “make plans to protect the voter and the vote” given that the pandemic continues in the run up to the November general election.

The fixes could mirror changes made by state lawmakers ahead of the state’s June primary elections, including universal absentee voting and a waiver of the witness requirement for absentee ballots.