COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the seat of late Senator Hugh Leatherman, who died November 12.

Leatherman represented District 31, which covers Florence and Darlington Counties.

Filing for the seat will run from noon on December 3 to noon on December 11.

The primary election will be held on January 25, followed by a runoff (if necessary) on February 8.

The special election will be held on March 29.