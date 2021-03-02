SC Senate committee OKs retroactive teacher raises

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A teacher wears a mask and teaches remotely from her classroom on September 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City, the nation’s largest school district opened its classrooms to remote teaching this week and plans to open in-person blended teaching and learning next week. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee approved Tuesday a measure to reinstate some teacher step raises in this year’s budget.

The proposal would restore “step increase” raises that amount to several hundred dollars a year given as teachers gain experience.

Legislators paused the pay bumps last spring due to uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the economy.

Lawmakers agreed to dedicate up to $50 million to restoring the raises for the current school year.

The resolution now heads to the full Senate floor for a vote.

House representatives passed a slightly different version of the resolution earlier this year.