SC Senate committee to review small annual teacher raises

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Senate Committee will consider this week whether to restore a small annual raise for most teachers delayed because of budget uncertainties due to COVID-19.

The House earlier this month unanimously approved a proposal to give teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.

The resolution is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Finance Committee.

If approved, the raises would be given in a lump sum by June 15. All signs say it should easily pass.

The full Senate approved paying the step raises during a special session in September, but the House did not take up the resolution at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES